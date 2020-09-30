TV ratings: Las Vegas, Russia

NASCAR’s playoffs continued their struggle for TV audience last weekend in a brutal environment for televised sports that included NFL and college football as well as NBA basketball and NHL hockey playoff games, and Major League Baseball.

Sunday night’s Cup Series race in Las Vegas averaged a 1.15 national Nielsen rating and 1.97 million household viewers on NBCSN. That’s down from a 1.2/2.1m the previous week at Bristol and from a 1.8/3.0m for the Charlotte race run on this weekend last year.

The Xfinity Series race from Las Vegas on Saturday night averaged 0.45/764,000 on NBCSN, compared to 0.53/852K for the Saturday night race in Charlotte on this weekend in 2019 but near-identical to last week’s Friday night numbers from Bristol. The Gander Outdoor and RV Truck Series, racing on Friday night, averaged 0.24/391,000 on FS1, compared to a 0.23/361K for its Thursday night race at Bristol the previous week.

Formula 1 had a rare apples-to-apples comparison with last year in this COVID-convoluted season, with the Russian Grand Prix airing on the same weekend, time and channel as 2019, and it produced near-identical results in audience. Sunday morning’s race averaged a 0.31 rating and 517,000 viewers on ESPN2, compared to a 0.33/511K in 2019.

Highlights of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series from Wheatland, Mo., continued to fare strongly on CBS’ “Sports Spectacular” series, averaging a 0.34 and 527,000 viewers on Saturday afternoon.

NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing finals from Gainesville averaged 0.15/237,000 viewers Sunday afternoon on FS1.