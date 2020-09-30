Pfaff Motorsports rejoins IMSA field for Road Atlanta

Canada’s Pfaff Motorsports will make its second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship appearance next month at the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta.

The front-running No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R will sport its familiar plaid livery for Lars Kern, Dennis Olsen, and Zach Robichon to drive after the team elected to pause the program as COVID-19 and border crossings derailed its full-season plans.

“It was very disappointing not to be racing in July when the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship made its return,” team manager Steve Bortolotti said of its GT Daytona entry. “We felt we had all the pieces in place to make a run at the championship in our sophomore season.

“Our team is made up predominantly of Pfaff employees who work in our dealerships when not racing; travel restrictions between the United States and Canada made a full season return impossible in July when the series resumed. However, for Petit Le Mans, quarantining for two weeks upon returning to Canada for the series’ signature event made sense for all of us, especially as a way to thank our partners for sticking by our side during these challenging times.”