Hamlin on Talladega pole via performance matrix

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin is on the pole for the YellaWood 500 courtesy of the performance matrix. He is joined on the front row by Kurt Busch, who won last weekend in Las Vegas.

Martin Truex Jr. starts third with Alex Bowman starting fourth. Kevin Harvick starts fifth.

Completing the top 10 is Kyle Busch starting sixth, Brad Keselowski starting seventh, Joey Logano starting eighth, Clint Bowyer starting ninth, and Chase Elliott starting 10th. Aric Almirola starts 11th, and Austin Dillon starts 12th.

The 12 playoff drivers start in the first 12 positions.

Defending race winner Ryan Blaney starts 14th.

Justin Haley starts 35th driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. James Davison starts 38th for Rick Ware Racing. Brendan Gaughan starts last in his final NASCAR start.

There are 39 drivers entered in the race.

STARTING LINE-UP