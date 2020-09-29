Schumacher overjoyed at FP1 chance

Mick Schumacher says he is delighted to have the chance to drive in FP1 at a Formula 1 race for the first time at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The Formula 2 championship leader will drive for Alfa Romeo at his home race at the Nurburgring, replacing Antonio Giovinazzi for FP1. It marks a return to the team for Schumacher, who drove for both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in the Bahrain in-season test last year, and he described it as a major milestone in his career.

“I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice,” Schumacher said. “The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nurburgring makes this moment even more special.

“I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 car one-and-a-half years after our test drive in Bahrain. For the next 10 days I’m going to prepare myself well so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur said Schumacher’s results – the 2018 Formula 3 champion is leading the F2 standings by 22 points with four races remaining – are starting to match the potential he has seen in the son of the seven-time F1 drivers’ champion Michael.

“There is no doubt that Mick is one of the great talents coming through the feeder series’ ranks and his recent results have been showing it,” Vasseur said. “He is obviously quick, but he is also consistent and mature behind the wheel – all hallmarks of a champion in the making.

“He impressed us with his approach and work ethic in those occasions he has been with us last year and we are looking forward to working with him once more at the Nurburgring.”