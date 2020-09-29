Schumacher, Ilott to make FP1 debuts at Nurburgring

Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will make their Formula 1 race weekend debuts when they take part in FP1 at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

The pair are the top two in this season’s FIA Formula 2 championship, with Schumacher leading by 22 points after a victory and third place in Russia. As the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) looks to give all three of its front-running members an FP1 this year – Robert Shwartzman will drive in Abu Dhabi – Schumacher will be in an Alfa Romeo at the next race in Germany while Ilott will drive for Haas.

“We wanted to organize this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well-prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them, FDA director and Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said. “It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula 1 car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving.

“I would like to thank Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing for offering Callum, Mick and Robert this opportunity. We believe strongly in our Academy, which has already proved its value, with Charles Leclerc, a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long term future.

“Callum, Mick and Robert have already proved their worth in the current Formula 2 season and this test is a further step in their education.”

The next race at the Nurburgring will mark the first time the Schumacher name has featured in an F1 session at a race since Michael Schumacher at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While Schumacher will take over Giovinazzi’s car, Haas has yet to decide which of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will step aside for Ilott in Germany.