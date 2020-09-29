RACER Sweepstakes: Petit Le Mans (2020)

NASCAR 40m ago
Knaus to move into managerial role at Hendrick in 2021
Chad Knaus will begin the next chapter of his racing career with a new role at Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Knaus, the current crew chief (…)
Team USA Scholarship 1hr ago
BLOG: Bryce Aron
A dream comes true. That’s what being selected for the Team USA Scholarship means to me. Since I was in karting I remember watching (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Castroneves approaching AMSP cameo with an eye on 2021
If Helio Castroneves gets any happier, he just might explode. The high-energy Brazilian, riding a three-race winning streak in IMSA (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Gaughan looks to finish career in style at Talladega
Brendan Gaughan’s final NASCAR start is days away at Talladega Superspeedway, and the 45-year-old would love to go out on top. (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Ilott's potential is obvious – Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says it is obvious why Ferrari rates Callum Ilott highly ahead of his FP1 debut at the Eifel Grand (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Schumacher overjoyed at FP1 chance
Mick Schumacher says he is delighted to have the chance to drive in FP1 at a Formula 1 race for the first time at the Eifel Grand Prix. (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
Trio of iconic Ferraris highlight Gooding online sale
Gooding & Company announced that three motorsports-suitable Ferraris are on the docket for its October 26-30 Geared Online sale. (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Schumacher, Ilott to make FP1 debuts at Nurburgring
Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will make their Formula 1 race weekend debuts when they take part in FP1 at the Eifel Grand Prix at (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Horner keen to capitalize on any Mercedes complacency
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes recent mistakes by Mercedes might be a sign of complacency to creep in due to its ongoing (…)
