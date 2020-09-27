Trans Am VIR Sunday live stream

Stream all the action here from this weekend’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Heacock Classic Gold Cup at Virginia International Raceway All three races will also be streamed live on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.

Saturday will run like a typical race day for Trans Am with the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race starting at 11:20 a.m. ET followed by the TA2 powered by AEM race starting at 1:45 p.m. ET. Each feature will be a 100-miles, or 75 minutes whichever comes first.

On Sunday, all five classes will run one 100-mile feature starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. The race will have a three-way split start with TA taking the green first, followed by TA2, then the XGT/SGT/GT classes.

