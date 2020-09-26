Vettel ‘tried to take a bit more risk’ before Q2 crash

Sebastian Vettel admits he was taking a few more risks before crashing in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix and bringing out the red flags.

The two Ferraris looked more competitive than expected during practice but had struggled in Q1 and only advanced in 14th and 15th, just outside the drop zone. Vettel then crashed on his final run in Q2 when sitting 14th overall, bringing out the red flags and ending his session prematurely.

“I just lost the car I guess,” Vettel said. “I need to look at it again but I knew there was a bit of margin so I went for it and carried more speed in, but then lost the car quite suddenly and couldn’t catch it from there.

“I tried to take a bit more risk but I lost the car already in Turn 2, then in Turn 4. Compared to the morning session, I struggled quite a bit in the afternoon.”

Vettel’s crash happened just in front of teammate Charles Leclerc on track, with Leclerc rounding the corner to find debris and the damaged Ferrari in his path and only just managing to avoid a collision.

At the time of the incident Leclerc was in the top 10 but he failed to improve when the session restarted and was bumped down to 11th by Alex Albon, capping a frustrating spell for the team.

“There was definitely the pace to do something good today, or at least much better than what we expected, and we missed the chance,” Leclerc said. “So I’m pretty disappointed, but it’s life. We are starting 11th, free tire choice, I hope we can benefit from this but at the moment I’m not happy.”