MacNeil streaks to Trofeo Pirelli pole at Laguna Seca

Saturday morning qualifying kicked off the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the fifth round of the North American championship.

Trofeo Pirelli

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took yet another pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli category with a 1m26.771s, which also was a new lap record at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Ferrari Challenge series, befitting the additional performance available on the 488 Challenge EVO car.

Further back, Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida, 1m28.184s) took second and Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) claimed third with a 1m28.452s best lap.

Trofeo Pirelli AM

Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) claimed his second pole of the 2020 season with a 1m27.970s best and will thus start in prime position for today’s race. It was an intensely competitive session with Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) taking second with a 1m28.046s and Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) third with a 1m28.154s – off the pole by just two-tenths of a second.

Coppa Shell

Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) took his second pole of the season in the Coppa Shell class with a 1m29.153s, beating out Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) who was just two tenths of a second further back with a 1m29.341m.

Championship leader Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) took third with a 1m29.527s, ensuring another competitive race in a class that has seen Millstein charge through to four consecutive wins in 2020.

Coppa Shell AM

Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) claimed his first ever-pole position in the Coppa Shell AM category with a 1m29.238s followed closely by John Lennon (Ferrari of San Francisco) and class-leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) who ended the session with a 1m29.809s.

This has been Wetherill’s class for much of the year, but Musial has certainly risen to the fore over the last few races, so it will be interesting to see how this afternoon’s 30m contest plays out…

The first race of the Ferrari Challenge weekend is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. PDT with a 30m contest for the Coppa Shell AM category, followed at 2:15 p.m. for the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli AM and Coppa Shell categories.

Watch all the action online at live.ferrari.com.