Limited fan attendance approved for Charlotte Roval

Charlotte Motor Speedway has received approval to grant access to race fans for its NASCAR race weekend Oct. 10-11.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials are allowing outdoor sports venues that have a capacity of more than 10,000 to host events with fans up to seven percent of their capacity. Charlotte is expected to have less than 7,000 fans for the elimination races in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series events on the Roval.

With this guideline, Charlotte is no longer selling additional tickets to the Cup Series race. The ticket staff from the racetrack will be in contact with existing ticket holders. However, tickets are still available for Saturday, which features races for the Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series (GT). It will be the first time the WeatherTech Championship has competed on the Roval.

“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”

Fans were allowed at two of the first three Cup Series playoff races in Darlington and Bristol. No fans are allowed this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After this weekend, fans will return to the grandstands at the next four playoff races of Talladega, Charlotte, Kansas, and Texas. No announcement has been made about Martinsville Speedway, the race that will set the Championship 4 on November 1.

NASCAR will end its season at Phoenix Raceway, where fans will be allowed to see all three national series crown their champions on November 6-8.