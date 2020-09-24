Racing Point is starting to hide things - Perez

Sergio Perez has called on Racing Point to stay transparent with him as it chases third place in the constructors’ championship, after claiming some team members are hiding things from him.

Racing Point recently confirmed Sebastian Vettel will join the team when it is rebranded as Aston Martin Racing in 2021, replacing Perez who still had options for another two years on his contract. At Mugello, a report claimed the Mexican initially found out about his departure by overhearing a phone call team owner Lawrence Stroll was having. Although he doesn’t believe the relationship will deteriorate during the rest of the season, Perez says he is disappointed that such information may have been leaked by the team and has also noted changes in how he is being dealt with.

“Everyone, we are focusing on the races ahead — it’s going to be so crucial that we deliver every single point, it’s very important for the constructors’ championship,” Perez said. “We still can have the best season in our history. I think we are all going to be very disappointed if we don’t manage to get that third place in the constructors’ championship.

“Since the news came out, some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don’t think is great. At the moment I think we need to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals and make sure we score as many points as we possibly can.”

Perez has been linked with a move to either Haas or Alfa Romeo but both teams are struggling due to Ferrari’s power unit problems, and as much as he wants to stay in F1 he says he will only do so for the right opportunity.

“I really love what I’m doing. After you have a good weekend, it’s the best feeling. You have a bad weekend, it’s the worst one. But the desire is there — I want to continue.

“I have to make sure I have to find the right project, you know, not just to carry on. I need a motivation to keep going, to be training, to be giving my 100 percent each lap that I do. I must make sure I’m able to get a project that motivates me. If not, I won’t be continuing.

“There has been contact with a couple of teams. I think in the next week or so I will know what exactly is a realistic option and what isn’t. But that’s something that I will keep between the teams and myself. I think everyone deserves the respect — they have current drivers, current discussions, so it’s something I will keep (to) myself.”