Grosjean considering Formula E, WEC options

Romain Grosjean says he is likely to try and remain in European racing if dropped by Haas at the end of this season, saying its oval tracks rule out any interest in going IndyCar racing.

Haas is in a strong position as one of the few teams with seats available for 2021, while there are multiple strong driver options keen to race in Formula 1. While the team is weighing up its options, Grosjean and teammate Kevin Magnussen are waiting to learn more about their futures, with the Frenchman admitting he has options outside of F1.

Asked by RACER if he would consider a move to the United States or wants to remain in Europe, Grosjean replied: “I’ll let you know once things are decided! Most likely stay in Europe. America is IndyCar — beautiful championship, but I’m not really tempted by ovals and they even scare me, so I don’t want to do ovals. (In) America there’s a few endurance championships but in the future Hypercar in Le Mans and WEC is nice; Formula E is definitely an option, there are some good drivers and teams there. Formula 1 everyone can do the math and see where the seats available are.”

Grosjean said he is not frustrated by Haas taking its time over its driver plans, even as he admits his preference is to stay in F1.

“Obviously there aren’t many seats left in Formula 1, there are many candidates. I understand the point of view from Haas as well and not being in a rush. I don’t think I’m in a rush either — there are options elsewhere which can be interest, but obviously Formula 1 is Formula 1 and coming from Mugello, driving those cars there, it is absolutely unique. So Formula 1 is still very appealing in that aspect.

“I guess it will take some time — still early in the year, many races to go. On my side not too much in a rush, just more thinking about driving the car, doing the best we can.”

Magnussen is also keen to race outside of F1 at some stage in his career but echoed Grosjean’s comments that his first choice is to remain with Haas in 2021.

“I’m looking at everything right now, open to everything. I’ve had a great time with Haas these last few years and wouldn’t mind seeing that continue,” Magnussen said. “I’m a passionate racer and would like to explore other things in the future — I’ve always wanted to do other things than Formula 1. That time will come at some point, don’t know if it is next year or some point in the future.

“Right now it’s uncertain and I don’t know how long that’s going to take (for Haas to decide its plans). You’ve got to try and focus and get on with your job, even though the future is a bit uncertain.”