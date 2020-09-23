Harvick, Kyle Busch, 1-2 at Bristol, will share Las Vegas front row

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch will start Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where they ended at the checkered flag last weekend.

Following his win at Bristol, Harvick will start on the pole for the South 400, which kicks off the second round in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Busch, who was the runner-up last weekend, joins him on the front row at his home track. Both are former Las Vegas winners.

Chase Elliott will start third, and Aric Almirola fourth ahead of fifth-placed Joey Logano who won at Las Vegas in February.

The rest of the starting top 10 are Clint Bowyer in sixth; Austin Dillon, seventh; Alex Bowman, eighth; Kurt Busch, ninth; and Denny Hamlin 10th. Martin Truex Jr. will start 11th, and Brad Keselowski 12th as the 12 remaining playoff drivers start in the first 12 positions.

Truex is the defending race winner.

There are 39 drivers entered in the race.