Extreme E partners with Unicef on mission to empower young climate changemakers in Greenland

Extreme E, the new electric off-road motor racing series set to stage its inaugural season next year, has announced it is partnering with Unicef, the world’s leading children’s organization, on a mission to empower young changemakers in Greenland through climate education.

Extreme E, which will race in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland in August 2021 during its inaugural season, and its independent Scientific Committee composed of leading climate experts from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, will work closely with Unicef UK and Unicef Denmark in Greenland. Extreme E will be supporting Unicef’s work on climate change education, helping children across Greenland to understand and address the climate related issues which are putting them, and future generations at risk.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Unicef UK on this transformational partnership to empower young people in Greenland in the fight against climate change,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E.

“Extreme E is racing in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, as part of its mission to use sport to build awareness for climate issues. The region has become a global symbol of the climate crisis as the arctic ice cap continues to melt at alarming rates, not only leading to record global sea rise but of course it is also having drastic affect on the way of life for its local communities.

“Our younger generations are crucial in the fight for the future and together with the incredible expertise and dedication of Unicef, the world’s leading organization for children, we are looking forward to the opportunity to build a legacy of climate education in Kangerlussuaq and throughout Greenland.”

Professor Peter Wadhams, Head of Extreme E’s Scientific Committee of climate experts, who has led over 50 arctic expeditions during his career and is one of the world’s leading authories on ice melt, will contribute to the partnership alongside other local and global experts.

Extreme E will also be supporting Unicef’s NAKUUSA program, which this year celebrates it’s 10th anniversary, which supports children’s rights in Greenland through the creation of children’s councils, helping to amplify their voices. The partnership will look to raise awareness of the effects of climate change in Greenland and on children to Extreme E fans and audiences.

“We are delighted to partner with Extreme E to include and empower Greenland’s younger generation in the fight against climate change,” Sue Adams, Director of Partnerships at Unicef UK added. “Children are the least responsible for climate change, yet they will bear the greatest burden of its impact.

“Building on the existing work of Unicef in Greenland to promote and protect the rights of children — including those linked to the environment — we will help to empower children to become active citizens, providing them with the necessary tools to reimagine a cleaner, greener future.”

Maliina Abelsen, Head of Programs in Greenland for UNICEF, said: “In UNICEF we always involve children when it comes to issues that affect them. Through listening and actively engaging, we find that they often offer brilliant solutions to their own future. That´s why this project, aiming to empower the children of Greenland to take even more action than they´re already taking, makes perfect sense for us to engage in.”