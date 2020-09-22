Domenicali to take over as F1 CEO

Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali is set to take over from Chase Carey as Formula 1 CEO.

Carey has been CEO and chairman since Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport in 2017, but was always expected to step down once the latest Concorde Agreement was finalized between F1, the FIA and the teams. With that deal now complete, it has emerged that Domenicali will replace the American executive at the end of the year.

Domenicali was the Ferrari team boss from 2008 until 2014, succeeding the now-FIA president Jean Todt. The Italian has since gone on to join Audi, becoming CEO of Lamborghini as well as the head of the FIA’s Single Seater Commission. The 55-year-old’s appointment brings extensive F1 experience to a role that the likes of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have also been linked with in recent years. However, RACER understands a clause in the new Concorde Agreement prevents top executives at teams immediately joining F1 in a similar capacity without unanimous agreement from the teams.

Although a deal has not yet been signed, the news has been circulated to teams that Domenicali will take over from Carey, while Carey will continue to be involved with F1 beyond the end of the year after having overseen an extremely challenging period for the sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new appointment will mean both the FIA and F1 are headed up by former Ferrari team principals in the form of Todt and Domenicali respectively, while former Ferrari technical director and Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn is also part of the F1 management team.