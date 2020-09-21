Racing Point hires U.S. marketing exec Slack

Racing Point has hired US marketing executive Jefferson Slack – who has previously worked with Michael Jordan – as its new commercial and marketing managing director.

Slack was involved with the management of NBA superstar Jordan’s marketing activities, and then went on to work with Hicks Muse, IMG and Wasserman. The Johns Hopkins graduate also became the first American CEO of a top European soccer club when he took over at Inter Milan from 2000-2004, and has been brought in by Racing Point ahead of its transition to becoming the Aston Martin F1 Team next year.

“I believe this is one of the most exciting commercial opportunities, not just in Formula 1, but in the whole of the sports industry,” Slack said. “We are looking to build an iconic new sports brand in Aston Martin F1 Team, and in the process we believe we will create a unique global marketing platform for other brands and partners. I am looking forward to working with Lawrence (Stroll) and Otmar (Szafnauer), and building a world-class commercial and marketing team.”

The Stroll-owned team has been making major hires in recent weeks, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel signed to replace Sergio Perez in 2021, and Stroll himself says Aston Martin has the opportunity to become one of the most valuable franchises in F1.

“With the progress we have made this season on the track and with our upcoming relaunch as Aston Martin F1 Team, we have a unique opportunity to create an iconic new sports property that’s at the forefront of Formula 1,” Stroll said. “We are delighted to appoint Jefferson Slack to help us realize the full global commercial and marketing opportunities that lie ahead.”

The role is a new one created ahead of the Aston Martin rebranding, and Slack starts work at Racing Point with immediate effect.