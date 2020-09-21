Nurburgring confirms up to 20,000 fans for Eifel GP

The Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring will have up to 20,000 fans in attendance after local approval, the circuit has announced.

The first seven races of Formula 1’s 2020 season took place behind closed doors, before invited medical workers were in attendance at Monza. The first event to feature ticket sales was Mugello – where up to 3000 tickets were available for race day – with bigger numbers targeted in Sochi this coming weekend.

The Nurburgring has now also confirmed it will have fans present for F1’s return to the circuit for the first time since 2013, with the Eifel Grand Prix taking place on October 9-11.

There will be several sales stages to help with COVID-19 protocols and allow organizers to react to any changes in the situation, while social distancing will be enforced by personalized seating in specific zones and parking areas for each designated grandstand.

Nurburgring managing director Mirco Markfort says making the race commercially viable has been a consideration, but is not the overriding factor when it comes to the 20,000 target in a venue that can hold more than double that number.

“It is also important to us in the first stage to offer tickets in different price categories,” Markfort said. “Of course, in times of COVID-19 and the enormous personnel and planning effort this entails, everything is a question of cost. But it’s also about giving all fans the opportunity to secure tickets and enjoy the race safely.”