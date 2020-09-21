Castroneves optimistic about IndyCar, IMSA prospects

With four races remaining on his contract with Acura Team Penske, Helio Castroneves is using the time between events to find a new home once the factory DPi program exits Roger Penske’s North Carolina base.

Having won the last two WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races with ATP teammate Ricky Taylor, the 45-year-old Brazilian is showing no signs of slowing down, and with a well-known desire to continue driving into 2021 and beyond, he says answers on his future are forthcoming.

“In the next month, we might be able to have something concrete, and I’m really excited,” he told RACER. “I think everybody knows I would like to do IndyCar again full-time, and I’m not counting out staying in IMSA, too, so this is where I have put my focus for next year and I have been encouraged by the people that I have spoken with.”

Castroneves is confident an Indy 500 seat will be found, and from there, he hopes to build out a busy schedule.

“It was very emotional doing my last Indy 500 for Roger [Penske], and before the race, I told all the guys, who I’ve been with for many years, how proud I was to represent them, and let’s go have a good race,” he said. “So in terms of the Indy 500, that has been great with the talks I’ve been having. We do have some time to make that happen, and some people want to put together a good program. And yes, I push obviously, when they are talking about Indy 500, ‘Why don’t we turn around and do the whole thing? Why just the 500?’

“It’s been very good talks, so I am very encouraged for returning.”

With his name mentioned as an option at the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, among others in open-wheel and sports car racing, Castroneves could find himself working both paddocks next year.

“Who knows what I’ll be doing,” he said. “I want to be doing IndyCar, or IMSA, or both, if the opportunities present themselves. We can’t say what it is today, but I feel confident something good’s going to come up.”