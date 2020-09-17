Toyota dominates second Le Mans practice

Toyota continued its dominance into Free Practice 2 where its two TS050s set lap times over three seconds quicker than the rest of the field. The No. 8 Toyota of Sebastian Buemi led the way in the class with a lap time of 3m19.719s. Mike Conway was quickest in the No. 7 Toyota with a time of 3m20.611s.

Rebellion Racing ended the session third and fourth with Gustavo Menezes the quickest driver in the No. 1 Rebellion R13 with a time of 3m23.155. His teammate Romain Dumas in the No. 3 Rebellion R13 was just 0.020s behind him.

The No. 4 ByKolles CLM brought up the rear of LMP1 with a 3m27.304 from Tom Dillman.

Nyck De Vries topped the charts in LMP2 in the No. 29 Team Nederland ORECA. His best time was a 3m27.185s. The two JOTA sport-backed entries, the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC ORECA and the No. 38 JOTA ORECA ended the session second and third with laps from Will Stevens in the No. 37 and Antonio Felix da Costa in the No. 38.

The story in LMP2 after this session was not the quick times at the top, though. Rather, it was significant drama for the IDEC Sport stable where both of their cars had crashes that brought out red flags within twenty minutes of each other.

It will be a race against the clock to get the No 17 ORECA and the No. 28 ORECA ready for the track again. Both cars were seen being stripped down to the bare chassis, signaling a potential change in tub, as Free Practice 3 and Qualifying were underway.

In GTE Pro, the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR 19 set the quickest time of the session thanks to a lap time of 3m52.783s from Michael Christensen. The No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage ended the session in second but was over 0.500s behind the leading Porsche.

Gianmaria Bruni was quickest in the No. 91 Porsche with a lap time of 3m53.561 that was good enough for third.

Matt Campbell in the No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR topped the charts in the GTE Am. Campbell’s best lap time was a 3m53.961.

Luzich Racing carried their momentum from Free Practice 1 into Free Practice 2. The No. 61 Ferrari crew ended this session in second with a time of 3m54.901s from Come Ledogar. The No. 86 Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR rounded out the top three with Ben Barker setting a lap time of 3m55.061s.

RESULTS