Stage set for this weekend’s Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

VSCDA event organizer Mike Korneli says that registration for the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival opening today at Road America with a track-sanctioned Test Day had surpassed 310 entries as of Saturday. With online registration closing Tuesday, that number is sure to go higher.

“We’re pleased that over 40 Historic Sportscar Racing members are joining us as they finally get on a road circuit this year,” Korneli said. “And although we are not able to do the Road Course Re-enactment, we will host the Gather on the Green concours with a reduced number of cars over a larger space,” he added.

Featured marques for the weekend’s full schedule are Pre-war and Japanese cars.

