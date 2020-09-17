Daly teaming up with Pastrana in NASCAR Trucks

Conor Daly and Travis Pastrana are going Truck Series racing in Las Vegas.

The duo will be in Niece Motorsports trucks next weekend for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25. Support will come from iRacing, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Pit Viper, Fatheadz, and Wienerschnitzel. Daly and Pastrana have developed a friendly rival on iRacing this year while competing in a private league.

Las Vegas will be the first start for Daly in the Truck Series, and he’ll take to the track without any track time. It will be just his second in NASCAR. Daly ran an Xfinity Series road course race in 2018.

Have I done a single lap in a @NASCAR_Trucks truck? Nope. First laps ever will be in race? Yep. Sounds about right! Goals: beat @TravisPastrana 😜To think this whole friendship and idea of taking our #LCQLeague to real life started on @iRacing is pretty incredible! #TruckRacers pic.twitter.com/Kz0WejQop5 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) September 17, 2020

“I could not be more excited to jump in a Gander Outdoors Series truck for the first time ever in Las Vegas,” said Daly in a post on iRacing.com. “This will be one of the greatest challenges I’ve ever faced in my career as it will be the first event I’ve ever done where I’ve never driven a single lap in the Chevy Silverado before taking the green flag for the race. Travis and I have been going head to head on iRacing, getting as much practice as possible since that’s the best possible form of preparation we have.”

Pastrana is no stranger to NASCAR, having made 46 starts between the Xfinity and Truck Series. Among those was a full Xfinity Series season in 2013. He ran a Truck Series with Niece earlier this season in Kansas (pictured, top) and finished 22nd.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing our rivalry from the LCQ League to the real world,” said Pastrana on iRacing.com. “We’ve been getting lots of advice and iRacing on track coaching from fellow LCQ member Parker Kligerman. I’m looking forward to seeing how the hours in iRacing pay off on the track, especially for Conor, who has never driven a NASCAR truck in real life.

“He might be the first person in history to jump into a professional racing series and take the green flag without so much as a single lap in real life. Conor is a phenomenal IndyCar driver and a quick learner, so I think he will surprise a lot of people.”