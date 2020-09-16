Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 16, with Colton Herta

Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 16, with Colton Herta

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Sept 16, with Colton Herta

By 18 hours ago

By |

Mid-Ohio Round 2 race winner Colton Herta from Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a rewarding weekend and some controversy, all powered by questions submitted by fans via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week:

  • “How do you respond to criticism you squeezed Ferrucci at the start?”
  • “What kind of tacos were consumed Sunday?  Please say it wasn’t Taco Bell again.”
  • “Self assessment – what grade does Colton give himself this year? Is this above expectations or on par?”
  • “Which had a greater feeling of personal accomplishment: Standing atop the podium at Mid-Ohio or standing atop Rossi’s bus at Indy?”

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home