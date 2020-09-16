The Week In IndyCar, Sept 16, with Colton Herta
The Week In IndyCar, Sept 16, with Colton Herta
By
Marshall Pruett
18 hours ago
Mid-Ohio Round 2 race winner Colton Herta from Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a rewarding weekend and some controversy, all powered by questions submitted by fans via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week:
“How do you respond to criticism you squeezed Ferrucci at the start?”
“What kind of tacos were consumed Sunday? Please say it wasn’t Taco Bell again.”
“Self assessment – what grade does Colton give himself this year? Is this above expectations or on par?”
“Which had a greater feeling of personal accomplishment: Standing atop the podium at Mid-Ohio or standing atop Rossi’s bus at Indy?”
Colton Herta, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
