Racing on TV, September 17-20

ABOVE: Delayed from its usual June date by the pandemic, the 24 Hours of Le Mans airs live in its entirety on MotorTrend Channel (formerly the Velocity Channel) while enhanced coverage is available via streaming. Click here for details.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, September 17
|Germany
|7:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
|Bristol
|7:30-9:30pm
|
|Bristol
|9:30-11:30pm
|
Friday, September 18
|Bristol MS
|7:00-9:00pm
|
Saturday, September 19
|Le Mans
|7:00-12:00am
|
|Spring Creek
|2:00-3:00p
|
|Spring Creek
|3:00-6:00p
|
|Barber 1
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Bristol
|7:30-11:30pm
|
|Spring Creek
|11:30pm-
1:30am
(SDD)
|
Sunday, September 20
|Le Mans
|12:00-9:00am
|
|COTA
|2:00-4:00pm
|
|Barber 2
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Nurburgring
|6:30-8:30pm
(SDD)
|
|San Bernadino
Turbo UTV,
Pro. 1000
|8:30-9:30pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
