Racing on TV, September 17-20

Rainier Ehrhardt/Motorsport Images

TV

By 8 hours ago

By |

ABOVE: Delayed from its usual June date by the pandemic, the 24 Hours of Le Mans airs live in its entirety on MotorTrend Channel (formerly the Velocity Channel) while enhanced coverage is available via streaming. Click here for details.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 17

Germany 7:00-9:00pm
(D)

Bristol 7:30-9:30pm

Bristol 9:30-11:30pm

Friday, September 18

Bristol MS 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, September 19

Le Mans 7:00-12:00am

Spring Creek 2:00-3:00p

Spring Creek 3:00-6:00p

Barber 1 4:00-5:00pm

Bristol 7:30-11:30pm

Spring Creek 11:30pm-
1:30am
(SDD)

Sunday, September 20

Le Mans 12:00-9:00am

COTA 2:00-4:00pm

Barber 2 4:00-5:00pm

Nurburgring 6:30-8:30pm
(SDD)

San Bernadino
Turbo UTV,
Pro. 1000		 8:30-9:30pm
(D)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

