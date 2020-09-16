Racing on TV, September 17-20

ABOVE: Delayed from its usual June date by the pandemic, the 24 Hours of Le Mans airs live in its entirety on MotorTrend Channel (formerly the Velocity Channel) while enhanced coverage is available via streaming. Click here for details.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 17

Germany 7:00-9:00pm

(D) Bristol 7:30-9:30pm Bristol 9:30-11:30pm

Friday, September 18

Bristol MS 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, September 19

Le Mans 7:00-12:00am Spring Creek 2:00-3:00p Spring Creek 3:00-6:00p Barber 1 4:00-5:00pm Bristol 7:30-11:30pm Spring Creek 11:30pm-

1:30am

(SDD)

Sunday, September 20

Le Mans 12:00-9:00am COTA 2:00-4:00pm Barber 2 4:00-5:00pm Nurburgring 6:30-8:30pm

(SDD) San Bernadino

Turbo UTV,

Pro. 1000 8:30-9:30pm

(D)



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

