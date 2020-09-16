PRUETT: Notes from Mid-Ohio

After a Honda Indy 200 doubleheader at Mid-Ohio that was chock full of surprises, it’s 11 races down, three to go, and plenty to discuss. Starting with…

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.