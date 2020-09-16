NASCAR podcast: David Pepper of ThorSport Racing

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

David Pepper is the team manager of ThorSport Racing, the longest-tenured team in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. But Pepper is also a spotter in the Xfinity Series (for Tommy Joe Martins) and in the Cup Series (for Corey LaJoie). He discusses both of those roles on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

  • Qualifying three of the four ThorSport teams for the playoffs
  • Making Truck Series history by going 1-2-3 at Richmond Raceway
  • How it was for the Truck Series to be back at Richmond
  • What has been different for Grant Enfinger
  • What issues Pepper handles for ThorSport Racing
  • How he became a spotter
  • The difference in his personality from team manger to spotter

