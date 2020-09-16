NASCAR podcast: David Pepper of ThorSport Racing
NASCAR podcast: David Pepper of ThorSport Racing
By
Kelly Crandall
3 hours ago
David Pepper is the team manager of ThorSport Racing, the longest-tenured team in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. But Pepper is also a spotter in the Xfinity Series (for Tommy Joe Martins) and in the Cup Series (for Corey LaJoie). He discusses both of those roles on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.
Qualifying three of the four ThorSport teams for the playoffs
Making Truck Series history by going 1-2-3 at Richmond Raceway
How it was for the Truck Series to be back at Richmond
What has been different for Grant Enfinger
What issues Pepper handles for ThorSport Racing
How he became a spotter
The difference in his personality from team manger to spotter
Click here to listen to the podcast.
Grant Enfinger, Gander Outdoors Truck, NASCAR, Podcasts
Kelly Crandall
Kelly Crandall
