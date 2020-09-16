NASCAR podcast: David Pepper of ThorSport Racing

David Pepper is the team manager of ThorSport Racing, the longest-tenured team in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. But Pepper is also a spotter in the Xfinity Series (for Tommy Joe Martins) and in the Cup Series (for Corey LaJoie). He discusses both of those roles on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

Qualifying three of the four ThorSport teams for the playoffs

Making Truck Series history by going 1-2-3 at Richmond Raceway

How it was for the Truck Series to be back at Richmond

What has been different for Grant Enfinger

What issues Pepper handles for ThorSport Racing

How he became a spotter

The difference in his personality from team manger to spotter

Click here to listen to the podcast.