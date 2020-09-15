The annual tradition of waiting for the release of Andy Blackmore Design’s 24 Hours of Le Mans spotter guide has come to an end.

Pushed live Tuesday morning, the art and information contained within the guides have become essential reading for those who love preparing for the great endurance race by pouring over the hundreds of data points presented each year.

Official practice and qualifying for the 2021 edition of sports car racing’s crown jewel begins on Wednesday.

For your copy of the 2020 Guide, link HERE.