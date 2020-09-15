24 Hours of Le Mans Spotter Guide
24 Hours of Le Mans Spotter Guide
291
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
The annual tradition of waiting for the release of Andy Blackmore Design’s 24 Hours of Le Mans spotter guide has come to an end.
Pushed live Tuesday morning, the art and information contained within the guides have become essential reading for those who love preparing for the great endurance race by pouring over the hundreds of data points presented each year.
Official practice and qualifying for the 2021 edition of sports car racing’s crown jewel begins on Wednesday.
For your copy of the 2020 Guide, link
HERE.
Le Mans 24 Hour, Le Mans/WEC
291
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
4hr
IndyCar’s return to Nashville will be formally announced Wednesday in the Music City and give the NTT IndyCar Series five street races in (…)
6hr
It’s a Week In Sports Cars podcast special edition featuring our resident FIA WEC expert Graham Goodwin, who takes us through a (…)
7hr
NASCAR issued fines to four crew chiefs Tuesday afternoon for lug nut violations at Richmond Raceway. Chris Gabehart and Todd Gordon each (…)
7hr
NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete in front of a sizable crowd Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Tennessee facility given (…)
7hr
Racer, YouTuber and Genius Garage founder Casey Putsch got behind the wheel of a Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car prior to series Rounds 5/6 at the (…)
8hr
Johnny Guindi claimed another victory in Race 1 while series newcomer William Lambros took a wet-weather win in Race 2 in the Skip Barber (…)
9hr
Lewis Hamilton has vowed not to give up using his platform to highlight what he believes to be right after wearing a t-shirt related (…)
11hr
It’s the first of a two-part episode of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social (…)
11hr
Brad Keselowski has done a lot of talking the talk and walking the walk the last few weeks. The first should make everyone take notice, (…)
12hr
Sebastien Bourdais will return to the ranks of full-time NTT IndyCar Series drivers in 2021 when he joins A.J. Foyt Racing in the No. 14 (…)
More RACER
Comments