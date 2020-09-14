Ferrari CEO admits F1 team is "in a hole"

Ferrari CEO Louis C. Camilleri admits the Formula 1 team is “in a hole” and faces a long road to become competitive again in future.

In 2019, Ferrari was a real threat to Mercedes at various stages in the season and Charles Leclerc ended the year with the most pole positions of any driver, while the team won three races in total. However, power unit technical directives have played a part in significantly slowing Ferrari, and after scoring just five points in Mugello – a race where just 12 drivers finished, two of which were carrying significant damage – the team sits sixth in the constructors’ championship.

“We are in a hole now, we know we are in a hole,” Camilleri said. “It’s a confluence of factors, but anything I say will come across as excuses. And we’re not into excuses. What matters is to focus on the issues we have, to work hard with determination to what we consider to be our rightful place.

“Realistically it’s going to be tough. Formula 1, we’re always fighting time, on track and in development. There’s no magic bullet. It will take time. I’m hoping with a bit more flexibility in the regulations next year we can at least step it up from where we are. Mercedes, hats off to them, they’ve done an incredible job. We’ll see in 2022, with the new regulations, whether it creates a reset.”

Team principal Mattia Binotto claimed before the team’s 1000th race at Mugello that it is not in crisis, but after finishing eighth with Charles Leclerc and tenth with Sebastian Vettel in such a chaotic race he admitted that the result was very disappointing.

“While (on Saturday), at least with Charles we managed to get a result in line with our expectations, we didn’t have the pace to allow our drivers to fight with their nearest rivals, suffering especially with tire degradation,” Binotto said.

“Both Charles and Sebastian did the best they could, given the performance level of the car. We are working hard to try and correct its basic faults, but it’s not something that can be done in a short space of time, nor with a few updates. That doesn’t mean we won’t be bringing new solutions between now and the end of the season, but we have to be realistic with ourselves and with our fans.”