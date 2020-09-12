O’Ward unhurt in Mid-Ohio IndyCar crash

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward triggered the first red flag of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after spinning in Turn 11 and hammering the Turn 12 barrier with the No. 5 Chevy. The 21-year-old Mexican was unhurt in the incident, but his car wasn’t as fortunate.

Bent left-side suspension and damage to the front wings forced the 2018 Indy Lights champion to miss the last 40 minutes of the 75-minute session. At the time of the crash, O’Ward was 14th fastest in the lone outing for the 23 drivers in attendance ahead of qualifying for Saturday afternoon’s 75-lap race.

Holding third in the 2020 championship leading into Mid-Ohio, the timing of the crash and loss of valuable practice running could make the remainder of O’Ward’s weekend more difficult than desired.

“I’ve never been here in an IndyCar, so this is not ideal for qualifying (up) next,” he said. “It seems like the car bottomed out and I lost the rear. Obviously, it’s not the start that we wanted. We’ll fix her back up and go to qualifying. We’re going in a little blindsided.”