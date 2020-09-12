Harvick, Keselowski, Hamlin punch tickets to the Round of 12

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have clinched their Round of 12 playoff berths through race wins, and Denny Hamlin joins them on points. Going into the first playoff elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs next week at Bristol, Harvick, Keselowski, and Hamlin are the only drivers who know their fate.

Keselowski picked up his fourth win of the season Saturday night at Richmond Raceway to advance into the second round. A stage win and a 12th-place finish in the Federated Auto Parts 400 was enough for Hamlin to clinch his spot.

Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., and Austin Dillon go into Bristol well above the cutline, however Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, and Clint Bowyer have barely any breathing room. Bowyer is on the bubble above William Byron and Cole Custer.

While it is not mathematically impossible for Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney to advance into the next round on points, both face a tall task at Bristol. Blaney is last on the playoff grid after two terrible weeks to start the playoffs by failing to score stage points in either race and two finishes outside the top 15.