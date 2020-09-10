HSR's Hinton on plans for the 2021 Rolex Monterey Reunion

It’s been a tough racing season for Clearwater, Florida-based Historic Sportscar Racing, with every event through the spring and summer cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as the group moves to its next event Sept. 18-20 at Road America with VSCDA for the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival, things are really looking up. Following that will be the Oct. 8-11 Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the Nov. 4-8 Classic 24 Hour at Daytona and the Dec. 3-6 Sebring Classic 12 Hour.

While all of that has a positive bent, during the last week it’s been overshadowed by the Sept. 2 announcement that Monterey County had cancelled its contract with Cris Vandagriff and HMSA, naming HSR as the official sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion – huge news in the vintage racing world.

Vintage Motorsports thought it was time to see what Historic Sportscar Racing’s president David Hinton has to say about all this, and we discussed last week’s announcement that HSR will take over as the sanctioning group for the Monterey events in August 2021.

