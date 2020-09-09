Skip Barber Formula Race Series heads to NJMP

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series returns to the venerable Lightning Raceway course at New Jersey Motorsports Park September 10-11 for races 2 and 3 of the championship.

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series debuted its 2020 season at NJMP in August, with a field featuring racers from the Skip Barber eRace Series, as well as drivers that have come through the Skip Barber Racing School.

After a dominating performance in the eRace Series and an equally impressive first outing in Round 1, fan favorite Johnny Guindi heads in to Round 2 leading in the Championship standings. Ethan Ho will look to match his Round 1 performance where he claimed two 2nd place finishes. Ho trails by Guindi by 1 point.

The battle for first place in the championship features two drivers with immensely different backgrounds. Guindi is the 2020 Skip Barber eRace Series champion, a series where the best sim-racers from across the continent competed for a seat in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series. Ho, in contrast, has been racing karts since 2011. Most recently, Ho took second place in the 2019 Challenge of the Americas in the Junior Rok class.

Tommy Cadwalader, currently sixth in the championship standings, will look to take his first podium this week. Cadwalader is coming off a successful rookie season where he took first place in five races in a Formula 2000 series.

Keep an eye on Skip Barber Racing School’s social media for race updates @skipbarberracing.

Next week, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series heads to Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, where the series will run alongside the SRO World Challenge GT America.