Harvick leads Richmond field

Kevin Harvick will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

Off his win in the Southern 500, Harvick landed the pole for the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, while Austin Dillon will start third. Alex Bowman will start fourth and William Byron fifth.

Kyle Busch will start sixth with teammate Denny Hamlin starting seventh. Kurt Busch will start eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and Aric Almirola 10th.

All 16 playoff drivers start in the first 16 positions. Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. will start 14th. Matt DiBenedetto is the lowest starting playoff driver in 16th.

There are 38 drivers entered in the Federated Auto Parts 400.

STARTING LINE-UP