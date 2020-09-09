Ferrari unveils 1000th GP livery

Ferrari will run a special livery commemorating the 1000th race for the team in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix.

The race at Mugello is the first of the 2020 season to take place at a venue that was not on the original calendar, and is officially titled the Tuscan Grand Prix – Ferrari 1000. To mark the historic milestone at the Ferrari-owned venue, the Scuderia will run a retro livery based on the original dark red used on its early F1 cars.

“Scuderia Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix is a very important milestone, therefore it had to be marked in a special way,” Ferrari vice chairman Pietro Ferrari said. “That’s why we decided to run a unique livery on the cars for this event, with the SF1000s taking to the track at the Mugello Circuit in the Burgundy color first seen on the 125 S, the first racing car to carry the Ferrari name. Even the look of the race numbers on Charles’ and Sebastian’s cars will reflect the tradition of the past, giving the impression of being hand painted onto the bodywork, while the drivers’ race suits will also match the car color.

“It’s a tribute to our origins: to our starting point for the amazing Ferrari story, characterized by an endless desire to compete, alongside the will to build road cars that are exceptional in terms of technology and design. Ferrari is unique in the world, because the company has the soul of a car manufacturer and of a racing team, an inseparable link that is never questioned.

“Only a few months ago, no-one could have imagined that our 1000th race could take place at our own Mugello circuit. I am pleased that in the grand prix’s official name, Formula 1 chose to pay tribute to Ferrari, the only team that has always been present in the sport’s 71-year history.”

There will also be a special demonstration of the F2004 that Michael Schumacher won a record seventh drivers’ championship in, with his son Mick – currently second in the Formula 2 standings – to take the wheel on Sunday after competing in the F2 sprint race.

Although Sebastian Vettel is leaving the team at the end of the year, he says he’s proud to be a part of such a significant weekend for Ferrari.

“It’s a great honor to be driving a Ferrari in what is the 1000th Grand Prix for this, the longest serving of all Formula 1 teams,” Vettel said. “It will be even more of a pleasure to celebrate this anniversary at the Mugello Circuit and also because, for the first time this season, a few spectators will be allowed into the grandstands.

“It is a very nice and super technical track with changes of gradient and very demanding corners. The track should better suit our car, so let’s hope we can deliver something to please the tifosi, both at home and at the circuit.”