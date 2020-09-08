Laguna confirmation brings IMSA closer to finalized 2020 calendar

The remainder of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar is expected to be completed as scheduled.

RACER has confirmed the one major question mark among the final five events: IMSA’s trip out west for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, is locked in for its October 30-November 1 slot. State-wide COVID-19 restrictions will likely result in a fan-free event.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Hyundai-sponsored IMSA race,” said WRLS communications director Barry Toepke. “But hosting fans is not an expectation.”

The most immediate race on the schedule, the September 25-27 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, has been another question in light of similar state-based fan restrictions. But with Tuesday’s approval for 6000 tickets to be sold for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 NTT IndyCar Series race by governor Mike DeWine, a similar dispensation for IMSA’s visit later in the month is a reasonable expectation.

After Mid-Ohio, the Oct. 9-10 trip to Charlotte’s roval for 100 minutes of GT racing, Oct. 15-17 Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Monterey, and the November 11-14 season finale at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring are, at present, also moving forward without interruption.