Eight drivers summoned by the stewards over FP3 close calls

Eight of the 20 drivers at the Italian Grand Prix have been summoned to the stewards regarding their driving during final practice at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton was shown approaching a group of slow cars on the approach to Parabolica, with the championship leader having to swerve onto the grass just before the corner in order to avoid contact. Hamilton has been summoned alongside Sergio Perez, Romain Grosjean and Nicholas Latifi, with Grosjean having just pulled out to overtake Latifi — who was being slowed by the Racing Points ahead — when Hamilton was approaching.

Those four have also been joined by Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll, with all seven except Hamilton alleged to have driven unnecessarily slowly on the approach to Parabolica at the end of FP3.

Hamilton’s summons is to explain the incident from his point of view, but the other seven all face potential punishments for their actions.

Drivers have a set delta they must adhere to in order to prevent them completing dangerously slow laps while trying to get the ideal position for a tow. Last year produced farcical scenes in Q3 as the majority of the field failed to start their final attempts after slowing too much on the out-lap trying to ensure they were not the first car across the line and therefore without the benefit of a tow.