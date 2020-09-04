Vintage Indy notches successful weekend at WWT Raceway

After initially registering 30 cars for its Aug. 28-30 event at Worldwide Technology Raceway, Vintage Indy welcomed 25 race cars representing 72 years of Indianapolis racing history.

“It was a highly successful event,” said Vintage Indy co-founder Michael Lashmett. “The 25 cars dated from 1932-2004, and were on track for nearly three hours over the course of two days.”

The weekend also featured a first with two women drivers piloting iconic Offy roadsters — Stephanie Campeau in the 1961 Leader Card Special and Theresa Lynch in the former Tony Bettenhausen Dowgard Special.

