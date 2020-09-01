Prototypes headline Road Atlanta Endurance Challenge entry

IMSA’s switch from the cancelled Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen to its replacement date and venue at Road Atlanta takes place this weekend with 28 cars on the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entry list.

In DPi, eight entries, represented by four Cadillac DPi-V.Rs (including the points-leading Konica Minolta/Action Express entry), two Acura ARX-05s, and two Mazda RT24-Ps, comprise the top class for professional drivers.

IMSA’s GT Le Mans category, the other class dedicated to professional entries from auto manufacturers and factory-affiliated privateers, has six cars on offer, with the streaking Corvette Racing (winner of four straight), BMW Team RLL, and Porsche GT Team ready to resume their battles with two entries apiece.

Where half of the eight DPis have brought in a third driver to share the driving duties for the six-hour event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the six cars in GTLM all are listed as having just the two full-time drivers in each machine.

In the Pro-Am LMP2 class, three ORECA 07-Gibson V8s are headed to Georgia, with Era Motorsport, Performance Tech Motorsports, and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports set to fill the podium. And, in the WeatherTech Championship’s most popular class, the Pro-Am GT Daytona category, Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes, and Porsche combine to place 11 cars on the entry list.

ENTRY LIST

The Road Atlanta action begins on Friday with opening practice from 10:00-11:00 a.m. EDT, adds a second practice from 2:25-3:25 p.m., and concludes with qualifying from 6:35-7:40 p.m.

Saturday’s race starts at 11:35 a.m.