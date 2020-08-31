Trans Am West Portland date off; Laguna Seca now a doubleheader

Round 3 of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship scheduled for September 5-7 at Portland International Raceway has been rescheduled, added now as a second race during the December 4-6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca season finale which will now be a doubleheader.

The Columbia River Classic September event in Portland is still on, but Trans Am will not be in attendance.

“Trans Am, which has a long history at Portland, will look forward to returning in 2021,” said John Clagett, Trans Am Racing Company president. “Adding a (second points race) to the season finale will make for an interesting close to the West Coast Championship. I appreciate our paddock being flexible in these challenging times, and we are happy to be able to integrate (the Portland) race into another time in our schedule – everyone loves the Monterey weekends.”

Round 2 of the Trans Am West Coast Championship at Sonoma Raceway last weekend saw a dominant Greg Pickett lap nearly the entire field, taking the checkered more than a minute ahead of second-place overall finisher Simon Gregg. It was Pickett’s fifth Trans Am win at Sonoma since 1978.

Pickett leads the West Coast championship campaign in the TA class, with Gregg (XGT), Matthew Butson (TA2), Carl Rydquist (SGT) and Joe Bogetich (GT) all atop the standings in their respective classes.

The Trans Am national championship, meanwhile, returns to action at Virginia International Raceway for two 100-mile races Sept. 24-27.

For the latest news and updated season standings, visit gotransam.com.