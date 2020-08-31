Preview: RM Sotheby’s Auburn Fall Auction

RM Sotheby’s made the decision earlier this month to close general admission for its September 3-5 Auburn sale and to cancel this year’s Swap Meet, but it is proceeding with the live auction open to registered bidders and accompanying guests.

Now in its 50th year, the sale will feature five important single-owner collections, including a 10-car group assembled by noted Indianapolis race car restorer and historian Bill Akin that offers three award-winning Indy racers.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.