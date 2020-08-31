2020 LOORRS will wrap up with back-to-back tripleheaders

With half of the 2020 racing season already complete, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has announced a championship schedule update, condensing the remaining events into back-to-back tripleheaders to close out the year.

The next two events – September 18-20 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and October 16-18 at Glen Helen Raceway – will be extended from weekend doubleheaders into three-day affairs.

The expansion of these two events means the originally scheduled November race at Wild Horse Pass will no longer occur.

“There were several factors that went into this decision, but ultimately our goal was to provide the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series with as clear a path as possible to successfully completing the 2020 season,” said LOORRS Director of Race Operations Ritchie Lewis. “With the coronavirus pandemic still presenting many unknowns, there was some uncertainty about having the schedule extend into November as we simply don’t know where things will stand at that point. Moreover, it also made sense from an operational standpoint to have one less logistical burden for both our staff and competitors to deal with.

“We felt like the expansion of Wild Horse Pass and Glen Helen was something that would benefit all parties involved.”

In accordance with local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, each of these remaining races will be run as competitor-only events, with no spectator access permitted.

“In the continued efforts to help fight the spread of COVID-19, we have worked in close correspondence with officials at both the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona and San Bernardino County in California to develop a plan that will allow us to successfully host these races without fans in the grandstands,” continued Ritchie. “Additionally, we will take added precautions to revise the race day schedule in an effort to minimize the impact of the high temperatures that could accompany each of these weekends.”

