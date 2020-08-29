MacNeil, Horstmann, Ferrari Challenge polewinners at COTA

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli enjoyed its first qualifying session of the Circuit of The Americas weekend where, under a setting sun, tight times previewed intense competition. Each class ran separately and drivers were given just 15s to set the qualifyig order for the Saturday evening races.

Trofeo Pirelli Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) earned yet another pole position with a 2m09.546s best, a huge qualifying effort that left him a full 2s ahead of his nearest challenger, Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island).

MacNeil has had a string of perfect weekends, dating back to the first round of 2020, earning pole position and fastest lap in each race, befitting his extensive experience in IMSA competition.

Further back, the category was completed by Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) and Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari).

Trofeo Pirelli AM Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) earned pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli Am category with a 2m12.199s, besting Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) by just .151s and setting him up well for what will be a very competitive and challenging night-time race.

Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the top three, a further .15s back of Holden.

Coppa Shell Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) set down a tremendous time, completing his flying lap in 2m11.996s, beating out Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) by just over seven-tenths of a second. While the Coppa Shell class will start well back from the two Trofeo Pirelli categories, Horstmann will almost certainly have a pace advantage in the race.

Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) rounded out the top three, a further 2s behind Millstein.

Coppa Shell AM After a tremendous accident brought the session to a premature end, the Coppa Shell AM field is a bit shuffled from its usual order, with Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) on pole with a 2m14.037s best. He was followed closely by Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) who was four tenths behind, and then championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida), a further tenth behind with a lap of 2m14.553s