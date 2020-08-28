Preview: Gooding & Company Passion of a Lifetime auction

Gooding & Company is offering 15 European sports and race cars — some of the 20th century’s most valuable examples — at its Sept. 5 Passion of a Lifetime auction.

Among them is a 1955 Aston Martin DB3S (pictured above), one of three ordered for Australia’s Kangaroo Stable racing team. As their lead car, it was campaigned throughout Europe, England and New Zealand during 1955 and 1956, finishing second overall at the 12 Hours of Hyères in 1955. Watch Gooding’s video of the car.

Postponed from April 1, the sale — Gooding’s first-ever outside the United States — will take place during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, once home to Henry VIII and the Tudor dynasty. The company will broadcast the sale live on its website, YouTube channel and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Pre-auction viewing is open to the public with ticketed entry to the Concours.

