HSR entries grow for guest appearance at 2020 VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

Historic Sportscar Racing will compete as guests of the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) at this year’s Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival (ELVF) XXXV at Road America, September 18 – 20, and HSR competitors have enthusiastically responded to the invitation.

The HSR guest appearance at the 35th running of one of VSCDA’s premier events will see HSR competitors from all classes placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups. All HSR cars will be run within their existing rules packages and compete for individual HSR honors in each race.

One HSR entry of note sure to be popular with race fans and fellow competitors is the 1962 No. 2 Jaguar XKE low-drag coupe of Steven Davison and prepared by Automatic Racing.

“Steven is a great guy and one of our most colorful customers,” said Automatic Racing owner and team principal David Russell. “He’s Scottish-American, loves his British cars, and his low-drag E-Type is one of the best examples of a classic Jaguar in vintage and historic racing today. It’s Goodwood-approved and a properly done and absolutely gorgeous car.”

The low-drag coupe was designed in the spirit of the legendary Jaguar D-Type race cars from which elements of the E-Type’s styling and design were derived. Unlike the steel production E-Types, low-drag coupes used lightweight aluminum outer panels riveted and glued to the original tub, which retained the front steel sub frame. The windshield was given a more pronounced slope and the rear hatch was welded shut.

“Having the privilege of being able to prepare and, at times, even race Steven’s beautiful Jaguar really takes me full circle,” Russell said. “I grew up with a father who loved the D-Type Jaguars. He was at Sebring the year the D-Types won, so to be associated with Steven’s low-drag E Jaguar today is about as close as you can get to that thrill. It’s an incredible experience for sure.”

Automatic has also filed an HSR entry for Davison’s 2007 No. 22 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The team also frequently campaigns in HSR an Aston Martin sponsored by Stoner Car Care, which is also one of HSR‘s newest sponsor partners. Announced in March, just before the COVID-19 pause, Stoner Car Care is the new title sponsor of the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT Series, which is a showcase of recently retired GT, GT3 and GT4 race cars. Proudly made in America since 1942, Stoner Car Care produces a quality line of high-performance detailing products tested in the most demanding conditions and trusted by professionals for decades. The ELVF XXXV is a three-day event on the four-mile Road America circuit that now includes a recently confirmed track-sanctioned test day on Thursday.

Friday is primarily practice sessions for all run groups as well as an Enduro at 3:40 p.m. CDT open to the majority of HSR entries competing.

Saturday begins with qualifying and a sprint races for all groups that afternoon while Sunday features second group races and a Big Bore Enduro at 4:15 p.m. CDT to close out the weekend.

For more information, entry forms and the event schedule please click here for the official VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV at Road America event page.

Noteworthy

– The VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV is HSR‘s first race event of 2020 following a lengthy delay as part of the motorsport’s industries across the board pause in the fight against COVID-19. “Racers help racers, and we are grateful for VSCDA opening the door to their event and having us as guests at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival,” HSR President David Hinton said. “We had no idea this would end up being the first HSR circuit race event of the year, but we couldn’t think of a better group or track to partner with in finally launching our season.”