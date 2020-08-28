HSR entries grow for guest appearance at 2020 VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

The HSR guest appearance at the 35th running of one of VSCDA’s premier events will see HSR competitors from all classes placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups. All HSR cars will be run within their existing rules packages and compete for individual HSR honors in each race.
One HSR entry of note sure to be popular with race fans and fellow competitors is the 1962 No. 2 Jaguar XKE low-drag coupe of Steven Davison and prepared by Automatic Racing.
The low-drag coupe was designed in the spirit of the legendary Jaguar D-Type race cars from which elements of the E-Type’s styling and design were derived. Unlike the steel production E-Types, low-drag coupes used lightweight aluminum outer panels riveted and glued to the original tub, which retained the front steel sub frame. The windshield was given a more pronounced slope and the rear hatch was welded shut.
Automatic has also filed an HSR entry for Davison’s 2007 No. 22 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The team also frequently campaigns in HSR an Aston Martin sponsored by Stoner Car Care, which is also one of HSR‘s newest sponsor partners.
Announced in March, just before the COVID-19 pause, Stoner Car Care is the new title sponsor of the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT Series, which is a showcase of recently retired GT, GT3 and GT4 race cars.
Friday is primarily practice sessions for all run groups as well as an Enduro at 3:40 p.m. CDT open to the majority of HSR entries competing.
Saturday begins with qualifying and a sprint races for all groups that afternoon while Sunday features second group races and a Big Bore Enduro at 4:15 p.m. CDT to close out the weekend.
For more information, entry forms and the event schedule please click here for the official VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV at Road America event page.
Noteworthy
– The VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV is HSR‘s first race event of 2020 following a lengthy delay as part of the motorsport’s industries across the board pause in the fight against COVID-19. “Racers help racers, and we are grateful for VSCDA opening the door to their event and having us as guests at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival,” HSR President David Hinton said. “We had no idea this would end up being the first HSR circuit race event of the year, but we couldn’t think of a better group or track to partner with in finally launching our season.”
