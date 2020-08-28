Catching Up With Jeff Zwart

The mercurial Jeff Zwart joins us for an episode of Catching Up With to discuss his Pikes Peak International Hill Climb program in a new and ultra-rare Porsche 935.
IndyCar 21m ago
Clock ticking for Dixon's title rivals
The NTT IndyCar Series transitions from Sunday’s drama and emotion at the Indianapolis 500 to the quick-fire grind of its shortened 2020 (…)
IndyCar 34m ago
O'Ward sets the pace in WWTR practice
Pato O’Ward, who was Rookie of the Year a week ago at the Indianapolis 500, continued his oval-track ascension by posting the fastest lap in (…)
SRO America 54m ago
Maxson takes wild win at Road America
After crews made a frantic change from rain to dry tires just prior to the race start, TCR championship leader Tyler Maxson and the No.74 (…)
NASCAR 59m ago
Wallace building a career-best season
Overshadowed by the continued speculation about his future and off-track advocacy for racial equality is the fact that Darrell (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Cooper keeps GT4 win streak going in the wet at Road America
Michael Cooper tamed the rain and executed a huge pass on a race restart to score his sixth consecutive Pirelli GT4 America Sprint win (…)
Ferrari Challenge 2hr ago
In-car: Ferrari Challenge at COTA
The 2020 Ferrari Challenge North America season continues this weekend with a return to the Circuit of the Americas just outside of Austin, (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
IndyCar hires Furst as new vp of communications
Dave Furst, a cornerstone of Indianapolis sportscasting for 23 years, is the new vice president of communications for the NTT IndyCar (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Franchitti set to drive IndyCar two-seater at WWT Raceway
Dario Franchitti will return to an IndyCar cockpit at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly known as Gateway) this weekend as the (…)
Road to Indy 4hr ago
Swanson blazing a new trail in Road to Indy
Take one of the finest short oval drivers on the planet out of the USAC Silver Crown series, drop him into the middle tier of the Road to (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Hamlin tight-lipped on RPM rumors
Denny Hamlin is staying tight-lipped regarding the rumors of his involvement or investment in Richard Petty Motorsports. Silly season (…)
