Both Haas drivers miss FP1 with power unit issues

Haas had a nightmare start to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend as both drivers missed the first practice session due to power unit problems.

Romain Grosjean was first to report an issue on his second lap of the practice session, complaining that he had no power and returning to the pits for the team to investigate. The car was seen with ERS warning barriers surrounding it as a few mechanics worked on Grosjean’s car, and he was joined by teammate Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane had completed just one lap before investigations into his power unit showed a change of engine was needed, meaning Magnussen would not be able to take any further part in the session. Just a few minutes later, Haas confirmed the same fate for Grosjean, with a likely power unit change ruling him out of any further running.

The issues meant the team completed a total of just three laps, with none of them being full timed laps.

Antonio Giovinazzi also did little running in FP1 due to a technical issue, meaning half of the Ferrari-powered cars failed to set a lap time in opening practice at a Spa-Francorchamps circuit that places an emphasis on power unit performance.