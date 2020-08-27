First African American IndyCar team owner bringing car to ﻿Vintage Indy

When this weekend’s Bommarito 500 Indy Car doubleheader gets underway at Worldwide Technology Raceway, Dr. Jim Logan will be among the longtime Vintage Indy members to have a race car on display.

And like all of the other cars that once competed on the IndyCar circuit, his 1997 Dallara-Oldsmobile is recorded in the history of racing. But this car can claim another piece of history, because 20 years ago its owner became the first African American with sole ownership of a team to put a car in the field of an Indy Racing event.

It happened June 9, 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway, when driver Billy Roe took the checkered flag in qualifying for the Casino Magic 500 that would take place two days later.

In a piece written at that time by Dick Mittman for IndyRacing.com, Logan said that making history on top of something he loves is just a bonus.

“We’re trying to open up this sport to people who haven’t been here before — mechanics, technicians, engine builders, drivers, fans,” he said.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.