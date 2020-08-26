Porsche 718 RSK Spyder tops Bonhams Quail Auction

The ultra-rare, race-winning 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder also finished first at Bonhams Friday (Aug. 14) Quail Auction, selling for over $2.232 million in a live and online sale hosted in the company’s Los Angeles salesroom.

One of only 34 built, the car was extensively campaigned by legendary Porsche driver Bob Holbert at numerous SCCA and international events and secured multiple wins, including the 1959 Bahamas Speed Week where it stormed to first place in the debut Governors Trophy race.

In second place was a 2014 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse that sold for $1.75 million. Completing the podium was a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Roadster that achieved $951,000. The car had won Best in Show at Santa Barbara following a total restoration in the 1990s.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.