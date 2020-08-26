Fans welcome for SRO weekend at Road America

Road America is set to showcase some of the world’s top GT race teams this weekend as the World Challenge America series returns to the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course August 28-30. In addition, the weekend will feature Pirelli GT4 America, GT Sports Club America, and TC America series for a jam-packed weekend of sports car racing.

The Road America weekend encompasses rounds seven and eight of the World Challenge America racing calendar and series’ championship battles are close. Mercedes-AMG DXDT Racing’s George Kurtz and Colin Braun come into the Road America weekend atop the Pro/Am drivers’ standings. The duo are only one point ahead of the Ferrari Squadra Corse team of Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista.

The track will be open to the public for the event (visit at www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223 for ticket information) with fans encouraged to follow safe practices such as social distancing (maintaining six feet from others), frequent hand washing, or using one of the many new sanitizer stations located throughout the facility. Cloth face coverings are also recommended in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

All guests will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before entering the facility, and a PPE kit that includes a face mask, as well as hand sanitizer, will be provided to each guest upon request.

All races will be available for free live streaming at their respective web pages at www.sro-america.com/.