Behind the scenes of Marco Andretti's Indy 500 pole run

Before the green flag drops on the 104th Indianapolis 500, take a candid look behind-the-scenes at Marco Andretti’s pole-winning laps.

Andretti became just the second member of the famed racing family to capture the pole position at the Indy 500, and the first Andretti in 33 years. Mario Andretti, the only other family member to claim pole at Indy, started from the first position in 1966, ’67 and ’87, the latest coming when Marco was just two-months old.

Third generation racer Marco leads the Indy 500 field of 33 to the green flag today at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.