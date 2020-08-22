Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside Arie Luyendyk's 1990 Indy 500 win

Looking back 30 years, Arie Luyendyk takes us inside the 1990 Indianapolis 500 where the Dutchman scored his first of two victories at the Speedway. And there were other milestones recorded that day in his No. 30 Shierson Racing Lola-Chevy, which he discusses, that make his first appearance on the BorgWarner Trophy rather special.

