Inside Arie Luyendyk's 1990 Indy 500 win

Looking back 30 years, Arie Luyendyk takes us inside the 1990 Indianapolis 500 where the Dutchman scored his first of two victories at the Speedway. And there were other milestones recorded that day in his No. 30 Shierson Racing Lola-Chevy, which he discusses, that make his first appearance on the BorgWarner Trophy rather special.
IndyCar 2hr ago
Blair Julian wins Clint Brawner Award at Indy 500
Scott Dixon’s countryman and crew chief, Blair Julian, has been selected as the newest recipient of the Clint Brawner Mechanical (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
INTERVIEW: A.J. Foyt at his 65th Indy 500
Sunday will be A.J. Foyt’s 65th consecutive Indianapolis 500 – three as a spectator, 35 in a row as a driver and the last 27 as a car (…)
Road to Indy 14hr ago
USAC ace Swanson wins in Indy Pro 2000 debut
California’s Kody Swanson has been striving for years to gain an opportunity to compete in the Indianapolis 500. Now 32, Swanson is a (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Rookie Zane Smith tames Monster Mile for second Gander Truck Series win
Zane Smith survived a restart with two laps left in Friday’s KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway and pulled away (…)
Road to Indy 16hr ago
Rasmussen dominates on the oval for sixth USF2000 win
The juggernaut rolls on. Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen produced another dominant performance Friday evening in the Cooper Tires (…)
Podcasts 17hr ago
Catching up with Ayla Agren
Norway’s Ayla Agren headed for America with dreams of racing her way up the Road To Indy and landing a ride in the NTT IndyCar Series. (…)
IMSA 17hr ago
Makowiecki relishing in-house GTLM battle at VIR
Best friend or biggest rival? That’s how Friday’s GT Le Mans qualifying session played out at Virginia International Raceway, with (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Makowiecki wins all-Porsche duel for VIR pole
The Porsche GT Team drivers Fred Makowiecki and Laurens Vanthoor swapped the pole like a hot potato, trading the fast lap six times in (…)
Off Road 18hr ago
Menzies claims Vegas to Reno desert race
Overcoming an unexpectedly stacked field and one of the most unusual environments in off-road racing history, Bryce Menzies claimed the (…)
Comments